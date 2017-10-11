Session of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicks off in Sochi

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan who is in Sochi on a working visit is participating in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The Presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, the Prime Minister of Kirgizstan, as well as the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan are also participating in the session.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, issues of cooperation in the spheres of customs regulations, competitiveness, natural monopolies and industry, as well as issues of international activities are on the agenda of the session.

The main directions of the Union’s international activities in 2018 will be presented at the session. The Presidents will be reported on the ratification process of the EEU Customs Code which will enter into force on January 1, 2018.

It’s expected that during the session the Heads of State will confirm the President of the EEU Court and his deputy. One of the key topics of the summit refers to the presidency over the bodies of the Union - Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Eurasian inter-governmental council and the Council of Eurasian Economic Commission.