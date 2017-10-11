Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-10-17

YEREVAN, 11 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 october, USD exchange rate up by 0.66 drams to 480.22 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.83 drams to 566.90 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 8.30 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.24 drams to 633.36 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 222.44 drams to 19938.48 drams. Silver price вup by 3.44 drams to 264.32 drams. Platinum price вup by 189.23 drams to 14281.47 drams.