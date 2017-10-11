Armenian defense minister to be consistent in excluding religious discrimination in the Army
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan has not heard of any incident when a soldier was forced to pray in the Army, reports Armenpress.
“I don’t know any case that a soldier has been forced to pray or be baptized in the Army. If we have such case, I will very consistently punish those who violated the law”, the minister said in response to human rights advocate Avetik Ishkhanyan who said there are cases in the Army when soldiers, who are not followers of the Armenian Apostolic Church, are forced to pray.
10:44, 09.22.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/79 – Three new books are in the list
09:45, 09.29.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/80 – Two new books enter the list
- 19:59 “Partnership 2017” - Scenario of destroying armed group trying to break into territory of a CSTO member state played
- 18:47 We cannot allow internal confrontations inside PACE – Arpine Hovhannisyan’s speech
- 18:31 Session of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicks off in Sochi
- 18:06 Nagorno Karabakh conflict is not geopolitical –senior Armenian lawmaker
- 18:03 President of Artsakh signs a number of laws
- 17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-10-17
- 17:29 Asian Stocks - 11-10-17
- 17:25 Armenian defense minister to be consistent in excluding religious discrimination in the Army
- 16:25 President Sargsyan appoints Ambassadors to Guatemala, Cyprus, Serbia
- 16:18 Armenian PM holds meeting with Lydian International CEO, int’l investors
- 16:12 Armenia supports Russia’s statement in CIS on supporting Traditional family values – President Sargsyan
- 15:47 Iranian media, politicians & public figures respond positively to Armenian PM’s Tehran visit – MP Khanlaryan
- 15:07 Armenian President participates in Council session of CIS heads of state in Sochi, Russia
- 14:49 Armenian Parliament Speaker’s delegation to depart for St. Petersburg
- 14:20 Armenia is in leading positions in disaster risk reduction, says UNDP official
- 13:48 Armenia’s Investigative Committee releases details over death of soldier
- 13:17 Goal of U.S. Government is to transition its relationship with Armenia from one of aid to one of trade - Deborah Grieser
- 13:13 Artavazd Peleshyan, Nara Shlepchyan, Razmik Davoyan and Ralph Yirikian awarded with title of ‘Honorary Citizen of Yerevan’
- 12:37 Parliament’s Vice Speaker Sharmazanov departs for St. Petersburg
- 11:40 Elections of Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarch still uncertain: No response from Governor’s Office to letter over elections
- 11:31 170 countries around the world abolished death penalty - UN
- 11:15 Wall Street Journal reporter sentenced to prison by Turkey
- 10:43 Soldier shot dead by Azerbaijani gunfire at Armenian border
- 09:24 Diaspora Minister calls for change of attitude of preservation of Armenian language & culture abroad
- 09:07 European Stocks - 10-10-17
- 09:04 US stocks up - 10-10-17
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-10-17
- 09:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 10-10-17
- 08:59 Oil Prices Up - 10-10-17
- 10.10-21:17 Polad Bülbüloğlu withdraws candidacy from UNESCO Director-General’s election
- 10.10-20:59 Artsakh’s President receives a group of doctors from Fresno
- 10.10-18:14 Armenian President receives Bureau members of the Conference of European Statisticians
- 10.10-17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-10-17
- 10.10-17:34 Artsakh’s President convokes consultation with heads of regional administrations
- 10.10-17:34 Asian Stocks - 10-10-17
15:12, 10.05.2017
Viewed 2821 times Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan wins “The best hotel in Armenia” award at ‘Armenia Tourism 2017’
09:29, 10.04.2017
Viewed 2544 times Turkish HDP lawmaker Besime Konca stripped of mandate, jailed
21:14, 10.04.2017
Viewed 2501 times Newly appointed U.S. Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group assesses meeting with Artsakh’s President very productive
17:50, 10.06.2017
Viewed 2478 times Armenian Premier, Samsung’s Vice-President discuss projects planned in Armenia
11:42, 10.04.2017
Viewed 2471 times Armenia, Luxembourg deepen cooperation in air communications field