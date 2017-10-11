Armenian defense minister to be consistent in excluding religious discrimination in the Army

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan has not heard of any incident when a soldier was forced to pray in the Army, reports Armenpress.

“I don’t know any case that a soldier has been forced to pray or be baptized in the Army. If we have such case, I will very consistently punish those who violated the law”, the minister said in response to human rights advocate Avetik Ishkhanyan who said there are cases in the Army when soldiers, who are not followers of the Armenian Apostolic Church, are forced to pray.