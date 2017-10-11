President Sargsyan appoints Ambassadors to Guatemala, Cyprus, Serbia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan appointed new Ambassadors to Guatemala, Cyprus and Serbia, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

H.E. Ara Ayvazyan, Ambassador of Armenia to Mexico, was appointed concurrently Ambassador to Guatemala (stationed in Mexico), and H.E. Fadey Charchoghlyan, Ambassador of Armenia to Greece, was appointed concurrently Ambassador to Cyprus and Serbia (stationed in Athens).