Armenian PM holds meeting with Lydian International CEO, int’l investors

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan held a meeting today with a group of international investors representing different companies – led by Lydian International president and CEO Howard Stevenson.

During the meeting the PM attached importance to Lydian International’s investment program in Armenia, and mentioned that the Armenian government is supporting the investors as a partner in all initiatives which are aimed at economic development and rise of employment rate. At the same time the PM underscored the importance of realizing the nature preservation and social commitments by the company.

Karapetyan presented the economic situation and prospects of the country, and added that the recorded economic trends can be a good foundation for ensuring sustainable and long term growth.

At the same time the PM urged the investors to view Armenia as a good platform for entering the Eurasian and Iranian markets – taking into account the existing favorable commercial regimes.

Stevenson mentioned that they always try to present to investors with their example that Armenia can be a good platform for business.