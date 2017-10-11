Armenian President participates in Council session of CIS heads of state in Sochi, Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The narrow format session of the Council of the heads of CIS participating states has kicked off in Sochi which is attended by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, press service of the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The session is chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the session issues relating to the further development of cooperation in political, economic, cultural-humanitarian and other key directions of the CIS activity will be discussed.

The heads of state will exchange views on mutual partnership within the CIS, as well as will discuss the date and place of holding the next session of the Council of the CIS heads of state and the chairmanship in CIS.

During the extended format session the upcoming steps aimed at developing the cooperation in economic, cultural-humanitarian, defense policy, protection of external borders, fight against terrorism will be discussed.

Sergey Lebedev – Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, Executive Secretary, will hold a press conference reporting on the results of the discussions of the heads of state, as well as the documents signed during the extended and narrow format sessions.

Later today the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in Sochi.