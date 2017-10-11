Armenian Parliament Speaker’s delegation to depart for St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Speaker of Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan will depart for St. Petersburg on October 12 to participate in the 10th plenary session of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly and the session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly’s Council, as well as the 137th assembly of the Interparliamentary union, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

The Armenian delegation includes Vice Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov, MPs Karine Achemyan, Khosrov Harutyunyan, Shake Isayan and Lena Nazaryan.