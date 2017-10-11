Armenia is in leading positions in disaster risk reduction, says UNDP official

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The UNDP’s Bureau is assisting many countries in minimizing risks, however Armenia needs much assistance, Jo Scheuer - Director for Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction in UNDP's Bureau for Policy and Programme Support said during the October 11 “Resilience building for sustainable development” international conference.

“Armenia is in leading positions, great efforts are made here for disaster and risk reduction. We can even take Armenia’s useful experience as an example”, he said.

In 2015, many countries designed sustainable development goals. Scheuer says if the countries are able to realize these goals, then it will be possible to insure many countries from global warming. In order to avoid global warming, it must be taken into consideration that nearly 80% of disasters are natural in origin globally. Thus, it is necessary to manage our harmful impact.