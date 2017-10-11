Armenia’s Investigative Committee releases details over death of soldier

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the death of soldier Chaplin A. Margaryan, the Investigative Committee of Armenia told Armenpress.

On October 10, at 11:00, soldier Chaplin A. Margaryan received a gunshot wound by Azerbaijani gunfire while carrying out engineering works in one of military units of Armenia. The soldier has been immediately transported to the military hospital.

Criminal case has been launched over the incident.

The investigative body was informed from the hospital that on October 10, at 21:00 the soldier has died.

Investigation continues.