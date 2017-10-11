Goal of U.S. Government is to transition its relationship with Armenia from one of aid to one of trade - Deborah Grieser

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The long-term goal of the U.S. Government is to transition its relationship with Armenia from one of aid to one of trade, USAID Armenia Mission Director Deborah Grieser said in her op-ed, reports Armenpress.

“USAID is proud of its partnership with Armenia, and of its evolution over the past 25 years. We are committed to building on our successes in working towards a more engaged, prosperous, and well governed Armenian society”, Deborah Grieser said, adding that it’s a great honor for her to lead the USAID Mission in Armenia.

She presents the works carried out in Armenia since 1992. “Since 1992, USAID has partnered with the Government of Armenia and its citizens to address a variety of challenges. Over 25 years, USAID assistance and USAID’s partnership with Armenia has evolved to respond to Armenia’s changing needs in its transition to a modern democratic society and a free-market economy. USAID has provided over $1 billion USD to improve the lives of the Armenian people, supporting their efforts to strengthen democratic, economic, and social governance”, she says.

Following Armenia’s devastating earthquake in 1988, USAID contributed to an international response to provide food, shelter, medicine and fuel to those in need. Upon Armenia’s independence in 1992, the USAID Mission in Armenia was established, and the USAID-Armenia partnership formally began with programs providing humanitarian assistance.

As Armenian institutions, public and private, have developed, the USAID-Armenia partnership has evolved. USAID programs are now largely implemented by local organizations and support Armenian-led initiatives. USAID works directly with the Armenian Government, Armenian organizations and private sector, and coordinates closely with other international donors and organizations to address remaining development challenges.

“Together we promote economic growth through rural development in agri-business and tourism, and provide support for civil aviation, energy independence, and information technology. We promote democracy and improved governance through local governance reform, anti-corruption efforts, and support for civil society, independent media, and the protection of human rights. Together we promote child welfare reform, an inclusive education system, and work to reduce the burden of tuberculosis and maternal and child mortality”, Deborah Grieser writes.

She highlights that USAID’s partnership with the Government of Armenia, its citizens, international and local partners has yielded impressive results.