Artavazd Peleshyan, Nara Shlepchyan, Razmik Davoyan and Ralph Yirikian awarded with title of ‘Honorary Citizen of Yerevan’

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. During the October 11 session led by Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan, the Yerevan City Council approved the Mayor’s proposal to award film director, People’s Artist of Armenia Artavazd Peleshyan with a title of ‘Honorary Citizen of Yerevan’ for the significant contribution to the development of cinematography and for his long and productive activity, the Yerevan Municipality told Armenpress.

According to the City Council’s another decision, TV host, People’s Artist Nara Shlepchyan was awarded with a title of ‘Honorary Citizen of Yerevan’ on the occasion of Yerevan’s 2799th anniversary.

Poet, public figure Razmik Davoyan and VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian were also awarded with a title of ‘Honorary Citizen of Yerevan’ for their productive activity.