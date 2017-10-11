Parliament’s Vice Speaker Sharmazanov departs for St. Petersburg
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov departed for St. Petersburg on a working visit on October 11, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.
During the visit he will meet with Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg Vyacheslav Makarov.
Eduard Sharmazanov will participate in the sessions of the CSTO PA and the Council of the CIS IPA. Working meetings are expected with the delegates of the CSTO and CIS member states.
