Elections of Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarch still uncertain: No response from Governor’s Office to letter over elections

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The letter sent by the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul to the Istanbul Governor’s Office over the patriarchal elections remained unanswered, Bagrat Estukian – editor-in-chief of Armenian section of Agos daily, told ARMENPRESS.

“Now an attempt is made to organize a new meeting with the public authorities to personally present the matter. As you know, a letter was sent for the first time over this issue, they said they will provide a response in two months, the deadline was on October 9, but no response was received. At the moment if possible the issue will be personally presented”, Bagrat Estukian said, adding that the locum tenens will also attend the possible meeting.

“No response was received, everything is being done to prolong the process and maintain this uncertain situation. Today the issue is in crisis. The further steps are still unknown, let’s wait for the meeting”, he said.

During the church meeting in Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate on October 26, 2016 a decision was made to apply to the Turkish authorities with a request to provide a privilege to elect a new patriarch.