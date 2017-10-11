Wall Street Journal reporter sentenced to prison by Turkey

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. A Turkish court sentenced Wall Street Journal reporter Ayla Albayrak to two years and one month in prison, declaring her guilty of engaging in propaganda for the PKK, which is a designated terrorist organization in Turkey, the WSJ reported.

“The conviction of Ms. Albayrak, who is currently in New York, highlights the increasing targeting of journalists in Turkey”, the Wall Street Journal said.

“This was an unfounded criminal charge and wildly inappropriate conviction that wrongly singled out a balanced Wall Street Journal report,” said Wall Street Journal Editor in Chief Gerard Baker. “The sole purpose of the article was to provide objective and independent reporting on events in Turkey, and it succeeded.”

Albayrak plans to appeal the decision. The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said it condemned the Turkish court decision.

Turkish legal actions against Ms. Albayrak began after the publication on Aug. 19, 2015, on the Journal’s website of her article “Urban Warfare Escalates in Turkey’s Kurdish-Majority Southeast.”