Soldier shot dead by Azerbaijani gunfire at Armenian border

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. A 19 year old soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces, identified as Private Chaplin Margaryan, was shot and killed by Azerbaijani gunfire on October 10 while on duty at a military position in the north-eastern direction of the country.

The defense ministry of Armenia told ARMENPRESS an investigation was launched into the shooting.

The ministry also extended condolences and expressed support to the family and friends of the killed soldier.