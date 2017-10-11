LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-10-17
LONDON, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.19% to $2161.00, copper price up by 0.53% to $6695.00, lead price down by 0.08% to $2520.00, nickel price up by 1.38% to $10995.00, tin price up by 0.26% to $20840.00, zinc price down by 0.86% to $3240.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $59250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
