Polad Bülbüloğlu withdraws candidacy from UNESCO Secretary General’s election

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. In the second stage of the UNESCO Secretary General’s election the candidate from Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bülbüloğlu stopped the struggle for that position withdrawing his candidacy.

Receiving 20 out of the 58 votes Qatar’s candidate Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari leads the list. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the UNESCO, Al-Kawari led the list of the candidates also in the first stage. Only 6 candidates competed in the second stage. The next stage will be held tomorrow and if none of the candidates receives majority of votes, 4th stage and final 5th stage will be held.

The final results of the elections will be known on October 13.