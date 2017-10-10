Artsakh’s President receives a group of doctors from Fresno

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received a group of doctors having arrived from the Fresno city to provide charity medical treatment to citizens of Artsakh.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, a set of issues related to cooperation prospects in the healthcare field were on the discussion agenda. The President underlined with satisfaction that the visits of physicians from Fresno to Artsakh had become a good tradition, noting that cooperation with American doctors had positive impact on the quality of medical in Artsakh Republic.

Artsakh Republic’s healthcare minister Karine Atayan, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia to Fresno Perch Abgaryan and other officials participated in the meeting.