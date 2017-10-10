Armenian President receives Bureau members of the Conference of European Statisticians

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on October 10 the Bureau members of the Conference of European Statisticians headed by the chairperson of the Bureau Marjo Bruun.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, greeting the guests and noting with satisfaction that the regular meeting of the Conference of European Statisticians is held in Yerevan, the President of the Republic stressed the importance of the statistical services and wished them success in the works of the meeting, as well as to the efforts of the Bureau in further developing statistical services in Europe and the world.

To the conviction of President Sargsyan, the progress of any society, economy and even private companies depends on the reliable information and statistical analysis provided by statisticians.

The active involvement of Armenia’s Statistical Service in international cooperation was highlighted at the meeting.

The participants of the meeting introduced to the President the activities of the Bureau of the Conference of European Statisticians.