Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-10-17

YEREVAN, 10 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 October, USD exchange rate is up by 0.61 drams to 479.56 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 3.59 drams to 566.07 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.07 drams to 8.28 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 3.40 drams to 633.12 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 286.09 drams to 19716.04 drams. Silver price is up by 4.88 drams to 260.88 drams. Platinum price is up by 64.12 drams to 14092.24 drams.