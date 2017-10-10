Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-10-17
YEREVAN, 10 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 October, USD exchange rate is up by 0.61 drams to 479.56 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 3.59 drams to 566.07 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.07 drams to 8.28 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 3.40 drams to 633.12 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price is up by 286.09 drams to 19716.04 drams. Silver price is up by 4.88 drams to 260.88 drams. Platinum price is up by 64.12 drams to 14092.24 drams.
10:44, 09.22.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/79 – Three new books are in the list
09:45, 09.29.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/80 – Two new books enter the list
- 18:14 Armenian President receives Bureau members of the Conference of European Statisticians
- 17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-10-17
- 17:34 Artsakh’s President convokes consultation with heads of regional administrations
- 17:34 Asian Stocks - 10-10-17
- 17:31 Stella Kyriakides elected PACE President
- 17:29 Armenian Premier visits Tehran’s St. Sarkis Cathedral and sums up results of his visit
- 17:09 Meeting of Armenian Prime Minister and Iran’s President held in Tehran
- 17:00 France-Artsakh friendship circle welcomes adoption of Artsakh resolution by Michigan, USA
- 16:58 Transparency International calls on CoE to take tough measures against Azerbaijani corruption scandals and money laundering
- 16:49 Strengthening ties, intensifying works over Artsakh: French-Armenian lawmaker presents upcoming activities
- 16:19 Azerbaijan has no other way to conceal embarrassment than boasting about made-up victories – presidential spokesman
- 16:00 President Sargsyan to depart for Russia on working visit
- 15:17 President of Artsakh attends opening ceremony of new kindergarten in Shushi
- 15:01 Hollywood star John Malkovich meets Armenian President in Yerevan
- 14:34 Armenia, Iran enhance science & technology cooperation
- 14:32 EU has many reasons to put an end to Artsakh’s isolation: AGBU’s petition continues
- 14:20 Armenia and Iran discuss expanding ‘gas for electricity’ program
- 13:52 Cooperation within CIS has been and remains Russia’s key priority – FM Lavrov
- 13:26 World famous actor John Malkovich visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 12:57 Armenian side’s stance on NK conflict will never change: Vice Speaker Sharmazanov on possible meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani Presidents
- 12:28 Armenian PACE delegation succeeds in changing Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian report
- 12:11 Russian Su-24 attack aircraft crashes during takeoff in Syria, crew killed
- 11:39 Armenia-EU ties contribute to regional stability – senior lawmaker Ashotyan
- 11:24 PM Karapetyan vows governmental support for businesses to Iranian-Armenian community
- 11:05 Investment volumes from EAEU states to Armenia significantly increase after joining the Union
- 10:57 Mkhitaryan thanks fans for supporting Armenian team
- 10:23 Syrian-Armenians adapted to Armenia’s conditions and integrated to country’s life – Diaspora minister
- 09:32 American archaeologists to carry out excavation in earliest Armenian settlement
- 09:28 Demand for recognition of Armenian Genocide, Artsakh, Armenia-EU ties: Agenda of congress of European-Armenians approved
- 08:49 European Stocks - 09-10-17
- 08:48 US stocks down - 09-10-17
- 08:46 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-10-17
- 08:44 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 09-10-17
- 08:44 Oil Prices Up - 09-10-17
- 10.09-21:06 PACE President to be elected on October 10 – Representative of Cyprus leads after 2nd stage
10:47, 10.03.2017
Viewed 2755 times ‘Architects of Denial’ movie executive producers meet with U.S. legislators, highlight importance of Armenian Genocide recognition
15:12, 10.05.2017
Viewed 2548 times Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan wins “The best hotel in Armenia” award at ‘Armenia Tourism 2017’
21:14, 10.04.2017
Viewed 2375 times Newly appointed U.S. Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group assesses meeting with Artsakh’s President very productive
14:12, 10.03.2017
Viewed 2357 times OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit the region this week
09:29, 10.04.2017
Viewed 2287 times Turkish HDP lawmaker Besime Konca stripped of mandate, jailed