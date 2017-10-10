Asian Stocks - 10-10-17

TOKYO, 10 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 10 October:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.64% to 20823.51 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.47% to 1695.14 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.26% to 3382.99 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.58% to 28490.83 points.