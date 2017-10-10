Asian Stocks - 10-10-17
TOKYO, 10 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 10 October:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.64% to 20823.51 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.47% to 1695.14 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.26% to 3382.99 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.58% to 28490.83 points.
10:44, 09.22.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/79 – Three new books are in the list
09:45, 09.29.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/80 – Two new books enter the list
- 18:14 Armenian President receives Bureau members of the Conference of European Statisticians
- 17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-10-17
- 17:34 Artsakh’s President convokes consultation with heads of regional administrations
- 17:34 Asian Stocks - 10-10-17
- 17:31 Stella Kyriakides elected PACE President
- 17:29 Armenian Premier visits Tehran’s St. Sarkis Cathedral and sums up results of his visit
- 17:09 Meeting of Armenian Prime Minister and Iran’s President held in Tehran
- 17:00 France-Artsakh friendship circle welcomes adoption of Artsakh resolution by Michigan, USA
- 16:58 Transparency International calls on CoE to take tough measures against Azerbaijani corruption scandals and money laundering
- 16:49 Strengthening ties, intensifying works over Artsakh: French-Armenian lawmaker presents upcoming activities
- 16:19 Azerbaijan has no other way to conceal embarrassment than boasting about made-up victories – presidential spokesman
- 16:00 President Sargsyan to depart for Russia on working visit
- 15:17 President of Artsakh attends opening ceremony of new kindergarten in Shushi
- 15:01 Hollywood star John Malkovich meets Armenian President in Yerevan
- 14:34 Armenia, Iran enhance science & technology cooperation
- 14:32 EU has many reasons to put an end to Artsakh’s isolation: AGBU’s petition continues
- 14:20 Armenia and Iran discuss expanding ‘gas for electricity’ program
- 13:52 Cooperation within CIS has been and remains Russia’s key priority – FM Lavrov
- 13:26 World famous actor John Malkovich visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 12:57 Armenian side’s stance on NK conflict will never change: Vice Speaker Sharmazanov on possible meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani Presidents
- 12:28 Armenian PACE delegation succeeds in changing Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian report
- 12:11 Russian Su-24 attack aircraft crashes during takeoff in Syria, crew killed
- 11:39 Armenia-EU ties contribute to regional stability – senior lawmaker Ashotyan
- 11:24 PM Karapetyan vows governmental support for businesses to Iranian-Armenian community
- 11:05 Investment volumes from EAEU states to Armenia significantly increase after joining the Union
- 10:57 Mkhitaryan thanks fans for supporting Armenian team
- 10:23 Syrian-Armenians adapted to Armenia’s conditions and integrated to country’s life – Diaspora minister
- 09:32 American archaeologists to carry out excavation in earliest Armenian settlement
- 09:28 Demand for recognition of Armenian Genocide, Artsakh, Armenia-EU ties: Agenda of congress of European-Armenians approved
- 08:49 European Stocks - 09-10-17
- 08:48 US stocks down - 09-10-17
- 08:46 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-10-17
- 08:44 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 09-10-17
- 08:44 Oil Prices Up - 09-10-17
- 10.09-21:06 PACE President to be elected on October 10 – Representative of Cyprus leads after 2nd stage
10:47, 10.03.2017
Viewed 2755 times ‘Architects of Denial’ movie executive producers meet with U.S. legislators, highlight importance of Armenian Genocide recognition
15:12, 10.05.2017
Viewed 2548 times Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan wins “The best hotel in Armenia” award at ‘Armenia Tourism 2017’
21:14, 10.04.2017
Viewed 2375 times Newly appointed U.S. Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group assesses meeting with Artsakh’s President very productive
14:12, 10.03.2017
Viewed 2357 times OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit the region this week
09:29, 10.04.2017
Viewed 2287 times Turkish HDP lawmaker Besime Konca stripped of mandate, jailed