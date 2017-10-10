Stella Kyriakides elected PACE President

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Stella Kyriakides (Cyprus, EPP/CD) has been elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) following the resignation of Pedro Agramunt on 6 October 2017, Armenpress reports citing the PACE official website.

She obtained a large majority over the other candidate, Emanuelis Zingeris (Lithuania, EPP/CD), in the third round of voting. She will remain in office until the opening of the next ordinary session (Strasbourg, 22-26 January 2018).

The Armenian delegation at PACE supported her candidacy.

Head of the Armenian delegation at PACE Arpine Hovhanisyan said Stella Kyriakides was elected PACE President despite all the unprecedented pressures exerted on her by the EPP leadership and most of its members. “As one of my European colleagues correctly said “by this election the Assembly itself has regained the hope”. My colleague meant that the Assembly, in quite difficult circumstances, contrary to a number of lobbyist movements, managed to unite around a really impartial candidate. 132 votes in favor of Stella Kyriakides, and 84 votes for Emanuelis Zingeris”, Arpine Hovhannisyan writes on Facebook.