Armenian Premier visits Tehran’s St. Sarkis Cathedral and sums up results of his visit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. At the completion of the official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan visited St. Sarkis Cathedral in Tehran, where he was met by the Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Tehran, Archbishop Sebouh Sarkissian and the representatives of the Armenian community who welcomed the visit of Karen Karapetyan to Iran expressing conviction that it will foster the future development and strengthening of Armenian-Iranian relations.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, summing up the results of the visit, Premier Karapetyan noted that productive and constructive talks were held with the authorities of Iran that can give new impetus to bilateral economic cooperation and boost the volume of trade turnover. “We had sincere dialogue and productive talks. We are convinced there is great potential to develop bilateral economic cooperation. Today Iran imports numerous goods from different countries that are produced also in Armenia. We can give new impetus to mutually beneficial relations by putting into operation the free trade zone in Meghri”, the Head of the Executive said. Referring to the Armenian community, the Premier highlighted the cooperation and first of all their involvement in various spheres – management culture, exchange of experience and also investment projects.

The Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Tehran, Archbishop Sebouh Sarkissian wished the Government of Armenia productive activities.