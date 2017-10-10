Meeting of Armenian Prime Minister and Iran’s President held in Tehran

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani was held on October 10 in the Iranian Presidential Palace, press service of the Armenian government told Armenpress.

The Armenian PM thanked for the reception and conveyed the greetings and wishes of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan. “Armenia attaches great importance to the warm and friendly relations with Iran which have serious historical grounds of centuries and are based on mutual interests. I can state with satisfaction that these relations are at the high level, and the bilateral cooperation continues developing in the atmosphere of mutual understanding”, PM Karapetyan said.

Welcoming the Armenian PM in Iran, President Rouhani expressed confidence that his visit will contribute to further deepening the Armenian-Iranian friendly ties in different spheres. The Iranian President added that he is ready to assist the initiative of the governments of the two countries, as well as the implementation of joint programs.

The sides highlighted deepening and expanding the cooperation in a number fields, in particular, in energy, agriculture, IT, tourism, Syunik and Aras free economic zones, as well as increasing the trade turnover volumes between the two countries.

The Armenian PM highlighted the Armenian-Iranian high level political dialogue. The sides also discussed the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement and regional affairs. Karen Karapetyan said Armenia highly appreciates Iran’s balanced stance on the NK conflict which is an important guarantee of ensuring regional peace and security.

The Iranian President conveyed his warm greetings to the Armenian President and the Armenian people and highly appreciated the role of the Armenian community in development of different spheres of Iran.



