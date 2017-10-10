France-Artsakh friendship circle welcomes adoption of Artsakh resolution by Michigan, USA

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. The France-Artsakh friendship circle has welcomed the adoption of the resolution by the US Michigan Senate on supporting the independence of Artsakh, the friendship circle said in a statement.

The adoption of the resolution is particularly highlighted in terms of it “clearly linking the legal recognition of the people and its democratic institutions with ensuring peace and stability in the region”.

The friendship circle appreciated the decisive contribution of the Senate of Michigan, particularly Senator Knezek, in advancing the international recognition process of Artsakh.

François Rochebloine, president of the France-Artsakh friendship circle, said that this recognition proves the irreversibility of the independence of Artsakh and paves way for the international recognition.