Strengthening ties, intensifying works over Artsakh: French-Armenian lawmaker presents upcoming activities

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Strengthening Armenian-French relations, raising Armenian issues, intensifying the works over Artsakh – ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the French National Assembly Daniel Cazarian presented the agenda issues during a press conference in ARMENPRESS.

“Armenia and France have always been distinguished by firm ties, warm relations traditionally. At the moment there are three ethnic Armenian lawmakers in the French Parliament. We will contribute to further developing the political, economic, cultural ties of our countries with our activity. In this context I attach a great importance to the Artsakh issue. France is a Minsk Group Co-Chairing country, it has always been active, I think President Emmanuel Macron will also continue making efforts for establishing peace in Artsakh”, Daniel Cazarian said.

As there have been changes in lawmakers of the French Parliament after the elections, at the moment works are being carried out to form a new Armenian-French parliamentary group.

“There was a parliamentary friendship group under the presidency of Francois Hollande which was quite actively working. It included 60 MPs from different political forces. After the elections the staff changed. Currently works are being done to reestablish this group which will involve much more representatives”, the lawmaker said, adding that the registration on forming the group is already launched.

As for the ongoing works over Artsakh, Daniel Cazarian said it is necessary to intensify the works within the frames of France-Artsakh friendship group. According to her, works should continue in the format of sister cities, especially when Artsakh is quite dynamic in its contacts.

Daniel Cazarian said the role of the Armenian community of France is very important in the context of these works. She said there is a quite strong Armenian community in France with firm infrastructures. It quite dynamically works, Armenians are mainly populated in big cities - Lyon, Marseille Paris.

“As you know, both countries have always had strong cultural ties, but we would like to see further development of economic relations. The independent Republic of Armenia is young – 26 years old, every time I visit Yerevan, I see changes which is very welcoming. I hope Armenia-France ties will further strengthen in future. Armenia needs economic development, the new opportunities will enable the youth to stay in their home country”, she said.