Azerbaijan has no other way to conceal embarrassment than boasting about made-up victories – presidential spokesman

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Everyone is well aware that the Azerbaijani leadership undertakes provocations ahead of high level meetings, in an attempt to roil the atmosphere. However, not once have the boastings of various Azerbaijani presidents vanished by facing the irrevocable will of the people of Artsakh and the reality of the established Republic of Artsakh - Vladimir Hakobyan, press secretary of Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan said in response to News.am ,which asked the speaker to comment how the President’s Office assesses Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statements on the NK conflict during the October 9 session of Azerbaijan’s ministerial council.

“The latest statements were from this series – with one difference, that this provocation was done in central Baku, and not in the line of contact with Artsakh or the border with Armenia.

Ahead of the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, at the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries, Azerbaijan is attempting to create an illusion that it is proceeding from the positions of dictating the course of negotiations. The calculations of Baku are simple – to avoid the responsibility of not implementing the agreements reached at the previous summits – first of all before the people of Azerbaijan.

Our and Baku’s understandings on embarrassment differ a lot. Perhaps in Azerbaijan they don’t know, but in our region since ancient times, distancing oneself from agreements is considered an embarrassment. It is an embarrassment when what you’ve said at the presence of the leaders of other countries in international arenas and what you’ve said within your own walls don’t comply with each other. It is an embarrassment, when they try to deceive the international community and their own people.

The Armenian side’s agreement to go to the negotiations doesn’t whatsoever mean a change in our stance in the NK settlement issue or a step back from the imperative of implementing the Vienna and St. Petersburg summit agreements.

If Azerbaijan is considering the implementation of these international agreements to be our precondition, then everyone knows what the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries have numerously stated in this regard, and surely they still have more to say.

It is ridiculous that a country is speaking about embarrassment before the international community, whereas the facts on their so called charity fund on bribing international officials are still on international headlines.

There is no other way to conceal this embarrassment of Azerbaijan, than to boast about some made up victories. Not once have the boastings of various Azerbaijani presidents vanished by facing the irrevocable will of the people of Artsakh and the reality of the established Republic of Artsakh. It is clear that attempts to anger us are failed from the beginning. We are committed to settle the NK conflict exclusively by peaceful means”, Hakobyan said.