Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 October

President Sargsyan to depart for Russia on working visit


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will depart for Russia on a working visit on October 11 to participate in the sessions of the Council of CIS heads of state and the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Sochi, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration