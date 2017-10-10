President Sargsyan to depart for Russia on working visit
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will depart for Russia on a working visit on October 11 to participate in the sessions of the Council of CIS heads of state and the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Sochi, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.
