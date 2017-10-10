President of Artsakh attends opening ceremony of new kindergarten in Shushi

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. On October 10 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan participated in the opening ceremony of a new kindergarten in the town of Shushi, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sahakyan qualified the expansion of the preschool network in Shushi among the most important guarantees for the town’s development and expressed his gratitude to American philanthropist of Armenian origin Eduard Msrlyan for the implementation of the project. Bako Sahakyan acknowledged his support considering it an exemplary manifestation of patriotism.