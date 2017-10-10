Hollywood star John Malkovich meets Armenian President in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting October 10 with Hollywwod actor, scriptwriter and producer John Malkovich, who arrived in Armenia to participate in the grand opening of the 5th International Aram Khachaturyan Festival.

During the meeting the President welcomed John Malkovich in Armenia, and mentioned that it is a great pleasure to host the talented artist in Armenia, where the power of art is greatly valued, and the people of which were able to create great cultural heritage during centuries and to have its unique contribution in the development of global civilization.

“I know that the Armenian audience will have the chance to savor a unique manifestation of your art and your talent, where music and literature get intertwined. I am convinced that your participation in the grand opening of the 5th International Aram Khachaturyan festival will forever remain in the memory of the Armenian audience”, the Armenian President said, adding that he is hopeful that despite the short-term visit, John Malkovich will have the chance to get to know Armenia with its rich cultural-historical legacy and the hospitable Armenian people, who always treat talented people with admiration.

John Malkovich thanked the President for the warm words, hospitality, as well as for the assistance and attention which the President draws for the development of culture, including the Armenian State Youth Orchestra, with which he will cooperate during his visit.

Malkovich mentioned that he is impatient to present the joint initiative of him and Sergey Smbatyan, the artistic director and chief conduction of the orchestra, in Yerevan, and expressed hope that it will be well received by the Armenian audience.