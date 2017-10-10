Armenia and Iran discuss expanding ‘gas for electricity’ program

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. While on an official visit to Iran, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan met with Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh and Energy Minister Sattar Mahmoudi, press service of the Armenian Government told Armenpress.

During the meetings the officials expressed satisfaction over the level of bilateral cooperation in energy field and stated that the two states have great opportunities for the development of mutual cooperation. The sides expressed confidence that the Armenian PM’s official visit will give new impetus to the bilateral mutually beneficial ties. The Iranian side said they are interested in expanding and deepening the relations with Armenia.

The meeting touched upon expanding the gas for electricity program, the issues to be discussed at the upcoming intergovernmental commission, Meghri HPP project, Armenia-Iran-Turkmenistan trilateral cooperation.