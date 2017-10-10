Cooperation within CIS has been and remains Russia’s key priority – FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Cooperation within the CIS has been and remains the key priority of Russia’s foreign policy, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said while opening the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Sochi on October 10, reports RIA Novosti.

“The mutual cooperation within the CIS has been and remains Russia’s key foreign policy priority. The cooperation received a reputation of a representative regional unit with a broad membership and successful cooperation experience. I hope the results of our meeting will contribute to strengthening the organization and increasing its reputation in international arena”, Lavrov said.

TASS reports the session agenda includes 18 issues that cover a wide range of areas of cooperation within the CIS. The parties will discuss practical measures for further extension of cooperation in the Commonwealth and will exchange opinions on current international issues.