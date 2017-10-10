Armenian side’s stance on NK conflict will never change: Vice Speaker Sharmazanov on possible meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani Presidents

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side’s readiness for the possible meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents will be announced by the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, but the stance of the Armenian side on the Karabakh conflict will never change.

Commenting on the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs according to which the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents expressed readiness to reengage in the negotiations, Eduard Sharmazanov – Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, told ARMENPRESS that it is not in his powers to talk about the possibility of the meeting of the Presidents, however, he highlighted that one thing is clear – the Armenian side’s stance over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement will never change.

“President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan presented the stance of the Armenian side at the UN. This is not a territorial dispute, therefore the Azerbaijani President’s thoughts on the territorial integrity are nothing more than farce”, he said.

According to the Vice Speaker, this is just a matter of human rights protection where Artsakh people’s complete exercise of the right to self-determination is a vital necessity. “Without full exercise of that right we cannot talk about other issues. The issue is the complete exercise of the right to self-determination of the Artsakh citizens. The remaining issues derive from it”, Sharmazanov said.

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) issued a statement at the end of their regional visit summing up the results of the meetings with the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents. The statement said the discussions aimed at finalizing preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Presidents, including possible topics for discussion.

“Both Presidents confirmed their readiness to reengage in negotiations with the purpose of reaching a peaceful settlement to the conflict. Information on the forthcoming summit will be released by the respective sides in the near future”, the Co-Chairs said in a statement.