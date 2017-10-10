Armenian PACE delegation succeeds in changing Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian report
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian delegation succeeded in changing the anti-Armenian formulations in the Azerbaijani rapporteur’s report at the social affairs committee session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).
“The PACE social affairs committee session ended moments ago, where with the support and direct involvement of our European partners it was possible to change the undesired anti-Armenian formulations in the draft report of the Azerbaijani rapporteur”, head of the Armenian delegation to PACE Arpine Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.
10:44, 09.22.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/79 – Three new books are in the list
09:45, 09.29.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/80 – Two new books enter the list
- 12:57 Armenian side’s stance on NK conflict will never change: Vice Speaker Sharmazanov on possible meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani Presidents
- 12:28 Armenian PACE delegation succeeds in changing Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian report
- 12:11 Russian Su-24 attack aircraft crashes during takeoff in Syria, crew killed
- 11:39 Armenia-EU ties contribute to regional stability – senior lawmaker Ashotyan
- 11:24 PM Karapetyan vows governmental support for businesses to Iranian-Armenian community
- 11:05 Investment volumes from EAEU states to Armenia significantly increase after joining the Union
- 10:57 Mkhitaryan thanks fans for supporting Armenian team
- 10:23 Syrian-Armenians adapted to Armenia’s conditions and integrated to country’s life – Diaspora minister
- 09:32 American archaeologists to carry out excavation in earliest Armenian settlement
- 09:28 Demand for recognition of Armenian Genocide, Artsakh, Armenia-EU ties: Agenda of congress of European-Armenians approved
- 08:49 European Stocks - 09-10-17
- 08:48 US stocks down - 09-10-17
- 08:46 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-10-17
- 08:44 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 09-10-17
- 08:44 Oil Prices Up - 09-10-17
- 10.09-21:06 PACE President to be elected on October 10 – Representative of Cyprus leads after 2nd stage
- 10.09-20:29 Armenia can be one of the transit routes linking Black Sea to Persian Sea –Iran’s Vice President
- 10.09-19:28 Armenian Premier, First Vice President of Iran discuss issues of expanding economic relations
- 10.09-18:57 President Sargsyan receives Chief Executive of Cambridge Assessment International Education
- 10.09-18:29 President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to his Turkmen counterpart
- 10.09-18:26 Over 95 million AMD ransacked from “Converse Bank” with threats of blast
- 10.09-18:17 It’s only Azerbaijan that creates obstacles for NK conflict settlement talks – Armenian MP reacts to Aliyev’s announcement
- 10.09-17:51 PACE fails to elect new president at first page
- 10.09-17:16 Armenian MP calls at PACE to disclose Hungary-Azerbaijan corruption deal on selling Ramil Safarov
- 10.09-16:56 Berlin ready to normalize relations with Ankara only after release of German nationals
- 10.09-16:45 Armenia participates in UN Open Doors Day in Geneva
- 10.09-15:57 CSTO Secretary General presents scenario of Partnership 2017 military exercises in Armenia
- 10.09-15:22 President Sargsyan receives Chairman of Russian Association of Friendship and Cooperation with Armenia
- 10.09-15:06 President Sargsyan attends celebration of Day of Investigative Committee Officer
- 10.09-15:02 Ambassador Poladyan meets with Armenian community representatives in Syria’s Aleppo
- 10.09-14:37 Partnership 2017 – Massive CSTO military exercises commence in Armenia
- 10.09-14:33 Richard Thaler wins Nobel Prize for Economics
- 10.09-14:25 U.S. and Turkey mutually suspend visa services
- 10.09-13:28 Serzh Sargsyan will remain one of the most prominent political figures of the country after April 2018 – RPA faction head
- 10.09-12:30 NATO's James Appathurai to visit Georgia
10:47, 10.03.2017
Viewed 2699 times ‘Architects of Denial’ movie executive producers meet with U.S. legislators, highlight importance of Armenian Genocide recognition
15:12, 10.05.2017
Viewed 2477 times Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan wins “The best hotel in Armenia” award at ‘Armenia Tourism 2017’
21:14, 10.04.2017
Viewed 2342 times Newly appointed U.S. Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group assesses meeting with Artsakh’s President very productive
14:12, 10.03.2017
Viewed 2295 times OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit the region this week
09:29, 10.04.2017
Viewed 2222 times Turkish HDP lawmaker Besime Konca stripped of mandate, jailed