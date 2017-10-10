Armenian PACE delegation succeeds in changing Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian report

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian delegation succeeded in changing the anti-Armenian formulations in the Azerbaijani rapporteur’s report at the social affairs committee session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

“The PACE social affairs committee session ended moments ago, where with the support and direct involvement of our European partners it was possible to change the undesired anti-Armenian formulations in the draft report of the Azerbaijani rapporteur”, head of the Armenian delegation to PACE Arpine Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.