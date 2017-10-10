PM Karapetyan vows governmental support for businesses to Iranian-Armenian community

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of the official visit to Iran, the Armenian governmental delegation led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited the Ararat Sports and Cultural Complex, where a meeting was held with the local Armenian community, including representatives of the business sector.

During the meeting the PM initially presented the details and results of the negotiations of the official visit.

Karapetyan emphasized that Armenia has economic cooperation with its neighbor Iran, has great potential of increasing commercial trade turnover volumes – and for this purpose different proposals were made taking into account the existing economic regimes and opportunities of Armenia.

The PM mentioned that they also discussed regional cooperation issues with the Iranian leadership, namely the Armenia, Iran Turkmenistan trilateral format partnership.

“I am convinced that this trilateral cooperation will greatly contribute to the increase of trade turnover volumes. Generally, we agreed with our Iranian partners to “restart” the relations of our countries, jointly continue the work for uniting capabilities for good results”, he said.

Addressing the Iranian-Armenian community, the PM said: “I suggest you all to act as a solid bridge with your steps between the Armenian-Iranian relations not only with patriotic motives but also with profitable businesses. I am sure that opportunities for realizing profitable businesses exist in Armenia, and our government will stand next to every business. I propose you to live in two homes – one here, and the other in Armenia””.

Afterwards the Prime Minister presented the governmental reforms and stressed that the actions namely in the economic sector are aimed at creating equal and favorable business conditions.

The PM mentioned the 5,5% economic growth in Armenia during the first 8 months of 2017, whereas only 3,2% was initially planned under the state budget.

“We have 21% export growth, 28,6% import growth and it is encouraging that nearly 50% of imports are capital investments and are aimed at the development of business, rather consumption. We are decisive in developing the economy of our country and creating transparent and equal conditions for businesses”, he said.

The PM also held a Q&A with the Iranian-Armenian community, on issues ranging from economic cooperation, ongoing reforms in Armenia, tourism, industry, transportation, education, science, culture, the NK conflict settlement and others.