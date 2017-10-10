LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-10-17
LONDON, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.51% to $2157.00, copper price down by 0.45% to $6660.00, lead price down by 1.02% to $2522.00, nickel price up by 2.50% to $10845.00, tin price down by 0.67% to $20785.00, zinc price down by 0.21% to $3268.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.42% to $59250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
