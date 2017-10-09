PACE President to be elected on October 10 – Representative of Cyprus leads after 2nd stage

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Head of the delegation of Cyprus Stella Kyriakides, defended by the Armenian delegation, received 129 votes in the second stage, while the representatives of Lithuania Emanuelis Zingeris received 69 votes, ARMENPRESS reports Head of the Armenian delegation to the PACE, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Arpine Hovhannisyan posted on her Facebook page.

“PACE President will be elected tomorrow for which relative majority of votes is required. The results of the election shows that a good atmosphere is being shaped at the PACE which should be turned into practice”, Hovhannisyan wrote.

PACE President Pedro Agramunt resigned on October 6. He underlined that personal and health issues are the reason of his decision.