Armenia can be one of the transit routes linking Black Sea to Persian Sea –Iran’s Vice President

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Iran are located in the same cultural, civilization and geographical area, the relations of the two countries come from millennia back and are based on cultural similarities of the two peoples, ARMENPRESS reports Iran’s First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri announced during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan.

“Our relations have always been based on stability and, Give God, will be continued in the same way. Our Armenian citizens living in different Iranian cities have warm ties with their compatriots in the Republic of Armenia, which is a good bridge for the development of the relations between the two states. We have good relations with our neighbors and serious measures have been taken to develop them”, the Iranian Vice President said.

According to him Armenia has its special place in Iran’s foreign policy agenda. “We have no limitations for the cooperation with Armenia in the political. Economic and cultural spheres and the visit of the honorable Prime Minister of Armenia can be of special importance for the development of those relations”, Eshaq Jahangiri said, adding that during the personal conversation with the Armenian Premier and the expanded-format talks several issues were discussed that will foster the future development of the relations between the two states.

“Since Armenia is a member to the Eurasian Economic Union and has good relations with the European Union, this platform can be positive for the development of interstate relations. Armenia can be one of the transport corridors from the Persian Sea to the Black Sea. In the sidelines of electricity-gas exchange program we are currently engaged in the construction of the 3rd high voltage transmission line, as well as the agreements reached today can foster the development of future cooperation. I think our private-sector representatives can take advantage of the opportunity. The existence of free trade zones in both countries can also foster the development of cooperation between the business circles”, Iran’s Vice President said.