President Sargsyan receives Chief Executive of Cambridge Assessment International Education

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on October 9 Chief Executive of Cambridge Assessment International Education Michael O'Sullivan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the President greeted the guest and highlighted the cooperation between Ayb Educational Foundation and the international partner of “National Education Excellence Program” Cambridge Assessment International Education. To the conviction of the President of the Republic, the mentioned cooperation will help to give new impetus to the reforms carried out in the general education sphere aiming to provide quality education to the students meeting international standards. Serzh Sargsyan underlined that Armenia is ready to invest active efforts to reach that goal and is resolve to consistently continue with the reforms launched.

Michael O'Sullivan noted that Cambridge Assessment International Education is engaged in helping to implement reforms in the educational systems of numerous countries by localizing the best practice and according to him Armenia has firm grounds for implementing such reforms. The Chief Executive of Cambridge Assessment International Education stressed that in the face of Ayb educational foundation they have a good partner in collaboration with which it will be possible to carry out the necessary reforms.