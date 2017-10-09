President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to his Turkmen counterpart
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguli Berdimuhamedow on the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and Turkmenistan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.
