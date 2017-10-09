Over 95 million AMD ransacked from “Converse Bank” with threats of blast

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. A criminal case has been initiated at the investigative department of Kentron and Nork-Marash administrative districts of Yerevan city investigative department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia on the occasion of carrying out robbery attack against the branch manager of “Converse Bank” CJSC.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Investigative Committee of Armenia the committee received a report in the morning of October 9 that particularly a large sum of money had been ransacked from a branch of “Converse Bank” in Yerevan’s Sayat Nova street.

According to preliminary information, the criminal gripped particularly large amount of money at about 11:00 on October 9 by using violence dangerous for life of the bank's manager – threat to blast the branch. According to preliminary calculations, cash money of different currencies equivalent to 95 million and 750 thousand AMD has been looted.