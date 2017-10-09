It’s only Azerbaijan that creates obstacles for NK conflict settlement talks – Armenian MP reacts to Aliyev’s announcement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The entire world and the international community is well aware of who has thwarted and continues to do so the negotiation process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov said, responding to the announcement of the Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev saying that Armenia tries to create obstacles for the negotiation process. “These are not mere words, but proved by facts. The 4-day April aggression, unleashed by the criminal regime of Aliyev against the freedom loving people of Artsakh, is a brilliant proof that Azerbaijan and its leaders create obstacles, thwart and wreck the negotiation process. Because not only resuming war operations, but even hinting on that is against the 3 well-known principles. And the 4-day April war, and the vandalism of the Azerbaijani armed forces, and the inadequate statements of the Azerbaijani president that Yerevan belongs to them show that if there is a country that confronted the international community, it’s Azerbaijan together with its leader”, Sharmazanov said.

He added that Ilham Aliyev contradicted himself in his speech during a Cabinet meeting of Azerbaijan. “Referring to the principle of territorial integrity and its absolute supremacy, and saying that he will not allow the establishment of a second Armenian state, he contradicts his announcement that the Armenian side thwarted the negotiations. There are three equal principles and the right to self-determination is one of those principles. When one of the sides refers to only one principle, neglecting and denying the other ones, shows that that side is the one that wrecks the negotiation process”, the Vice President of the Armenian parliament said.

Reacting to Aliyev’s announcement that he will not allow the establishment of a second Armenian state, Sharmazanov stressed that it’s not Aliyev who should grant independence to the people of Artsakh. “The people of Artsakh earned independence through a referendum. Artsakh is a de facto independent state”, Sharmazanov said.