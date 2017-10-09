PACE fails to elect new president at first page

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe failed to elect a new president since none of the candidates Stella Kyriakides (Cyprus) and Emanuelis Zingeris (Lithuania) were unable to receive absolute majority of the votes, ARMENPRESS reports citing Ria Novosti.

“Acting President of the Assembly Roger Gale, opening the second stage of the session’s working day, informed that “only 212 votes were casted, two of them were invalid and in total 210 votes were counted”.

“152 votes are necessary for absolute majority… Kyriakides received 126 votes, Zingeris – 84 votes”, he informed.

“Since none of the candidates received absolute majority, second stage will be held”, Gale added.