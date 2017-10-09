Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 October

Berlin ready to normalize relations with Ankara only after release of German nationals


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Germany can normalize relations with Turkey only after the release of German nationals who are arrested for political reasons, German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said, reports TASS.

“It’s still a question whether it would be possible to normalize the relations in the upcoming meetings. However, the release of arrested citizens is a precondition”, the German FM said.



