Armenia participates in UN Open Doors Day in Geneva

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia presented a national music and dance performance program on the sidelines of the Open Doors Day of the UN Geneva office on October 7.

The ministry of foreign affairs told ARMENPRESS that Armenia’s envoy to Switzerland Hasmik Tolmajyan delivered opening remarks, mentioning that Armenia is happy to participate in this important event which symbolizes the meeting and dialogue of various nations and cultures. Tolmajyan also cited a quote by Komitas : “Music is the most unique, most transparent and most lively mirror of people’s self expression”.

The AGBU Switzerland branch sponsored the concert.