CSTO Secretary General presents scenario of Partnership 2017 military exercises in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the CSTO Yuri Khachaturov presented the scenario of the joint military exercises of the rapid response forces and the Armenian-Russian unified troops.

Khachaturov told a press conference that the Partnership 2017 drills are part of the Commonwealth 2017 exercises, which began earlier in Rostov on Don.

“Recently we held the Search 2017 exercises in Armenia, with the participation of reconnaissance units, which are followed by the military exercises with the participation of the rapid response collective forces. According to the scenario of the military exercises, terrorists have entered the territory of a CSTO member state. We have already carried out intelligence works, and now we’ll carry out planning, and on October 13 – elimination of terrorists”, Khachaturov said.

He added that another phase of the military exercises will be held in Kazakhstan, with the participation of CSTO peacekeeping units.

He stressed that the military exercises are carried out under the command of the Russian Southern Military District, because this enables to use equipment which only the Russian military possesses and only Russian servicemen can use it.

Khachaturov said different weapons will be used in the drills, but not the Iskander ballistic missile systems, since the practical use of the weapon system within Armenia will be difficult – taking into account the small territory of the country.