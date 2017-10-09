President Sargsyan receives Chairman of Russian Association of Friendship and Cooperation with Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on October 9 held a meeting with Chairman of the Russian Association of Friendship and Cooperation with Armenia Viktor Krivopuskov, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting Viktor Krivopuskov presented to the President the activity and upcoming programs of the organization chaired by him, in particular focusing on the upcoming works aimed at organizing Armenian Culture days in Russia.

The event will be held in the field of culture within the frames of the 2016-2018 cooperation program between Armenia and Russia. Viktor Krivopuskov informed that within the frames of the Armenian Culture days events will be held also in Russia’s regions.

President Sargsyan welcomed the Russian Association’s activity aimed at deepening the Armenian-Russian ties and strengthening the friendship of the two peoples and wished success. He assured that Armenia’s state authorities will provide assistance to the Association for the implementation of the abovementioned initiatives.



