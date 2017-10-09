President Sargsyan attends celebration of Day of Investigative Committee Officer

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan attended October 9 the special session of the Investigative Committee’s Board dedicated to the Day of Investigative Committee officer and the third anniversary of the committee’s establishment.

President of the Investigative Committee Aghvan Hovsepyan delivered opening remarks, presenting the ongoing improvement steps, achievements, issues and challenges.

During the event President Serzh Sargsyan awarded several officers with high state awards for efficient work and contribution to strengthening the rule of law.

The transcript of the President’s speech is available in Armenian.