Ambassador Poladyan meets with Armenian community representatives in Syria’s Aleppo

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Syria Arshak Poladyan visited Aleppo on October 4-7 during which he got acquainted with the damages caused to the city and the restoration works, the problems facing the Armenians of Aleppo, as well as discussed with the community leadership the opportunities to solve these problems. The Ambassador also met with Aleppo provincial authorities, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

On October 4 Ambassador Poladyan visited the Armenian Consulate General in Aleppo during which the newly appointed Consul General Armen Sargsyan presented the main directions of the Consulate’s activity to the Ambassador. The opportunities to deepen the cooperation between the Armenian community and Aleppo provincial authorities were discussed.

On October 5 the Armenian Ambassador met with Aleppo Governor Hussein Diab during which the Governor introduced the material damages caused to the city during the military operations, as well as the current situation in the fields of economy, production, urban development, infrastructures and services. Hussein Diab also touched upon the implementation of certain reconstruction projects of the city and the ongoing works on this path. The sides discussed the prospects of Armenia’s participation in these projects, as well as boosting the bilateral cooperation.

The Aleppo Governor attached importance to the role of the Armenian community in the city’s economic, cultural and public life, expressing confidence that the Armenians of Aleppo will have their contribution to the city’s recovery and return to the peaceful life. The Governor highly appreciated Armenia’s balanced stance on the Syrian crisis.

On the same day Ambassador Poladyan met with the Armenian community representatives in the St. Mary Church which was attended by spiritual leaders, famous community figures.

In his remarks the Armenian Ambassador said from the very start of the Syrian crisis Armenia’s high-ranking leadership made a decision to maintain Armenian diplomatic representations in Syria and support Syrian-Armenians as much as possible. He added that Armenia will continue to keep in spotlight the issues of Armenians and will make all possible efforts to minimize their problems.

Primate of the Berio Armenian Diocese Archbishop Shahan Sarkissian handed over ‘Service’ Order to the Armenian Ambassador as sign of gratitude to his long productive service.

Within the frames of the visit the Ambassador also visited Aleppo’s Armenian spiritual, cultural and education institutions.



