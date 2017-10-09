Serzh Sargsyan will remain one of the most prominent political figures of the country after April 2018 – RPA faction head

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Being the leader of the political majority President Serzh Sargsyan will remain in the political arena and will be one of the most prominent political figures of the country, Vahram Baghdasaryan – head of the RPA faction, said in response to a question what will President Serzh Sargsyan do after April 2018, reports Armenpress.

“Serzh Sargsyan is the President of Armenia until April of 2018, and we have not had any discussion what will happen after April, time will come, we will discuss and will inform you. When time comes, Serzh Sargsyan personally will talk about it”, Baghdasaryan told reporters in the Parliament.

After the Constitutional reforms the parliamentary system of governance will come into force in Armenia starting from April of 2018.